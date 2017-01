Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah - A lawmaker in Utah is speaking out after her brother received a racially motivated note.

Rep. Karen Kwan told KSTU that her brother, Michael Kwan, received a note saying that he should be "sent back to China."

T-ville Judge Kwan: anonymous note says he should be "sent back to China"...ignorant and rude. #utpol #NoBanNoWall #RefugeesWelcome — Karen Kwan (@RepKarenKwan) January 29, 2017

Just to clarify: Found out note wasn't anonymous. Bigger picture is how communities of color are starting to fear the worst. #utpol https://t.co/7n2L6JzFcW — Karen Kwan (@RepKarenKwan) January 29, 2017

Michael Kwan works as a judge in Taylorsville, Utah.

Rep. Karen Kwan says that President Trump's executive order on immigration is an issue that has touched people across the country, not just refugees.