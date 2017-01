× Woman killed after being struck by car near railroad tracks in Moore

MOORE, Okla. – A woman is dead after being hit by a car near railroad tracks in Moore.

Around 5:30 a.m., a woman who was riding a bicycle was hit by a car near S.E. 4th and the railroad tracks.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No other information has been released at this time.

Officers working an auto-bicycle accident at SE 4th and railroad tracks. Use caution in the area. — Moore Police Dept. (@MoorePolice) January 30, 2017

