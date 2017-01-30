Woman’s attacker gets unexpected beatdown from man with a cane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - Never underestimate a man with a cane.

An attacker on-board a city bus in Kansas City just learned that lesson the hard way.

The bus driver had pulled over and called for help after a passenger became confrontational.

That passenger then attacked the woman from behind, wrapping his arms around her neck.

As she screamed for help, another passenger grabbed his cane and rushed to her aid.

The older gentleman whacked the attacker with his cane right across his back - and the good Samaritan kept thrashing until his cane snapped in half.

"Get out of here!" the older man repeatedly screamed at the stunned suspect.

Another passenger called 911 and police arrested the attacker for assault.

Now the hunt is on for the good Samaritan.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority would like to meet the man who put his life in danger to help the driver, and to replace his cane.

"Without him, our operator could have been harmed even more, so we really want to reach out to him and bring him in and thank him," KCATA Officer Bobby Edwards said.

The Transportation Authority is providing counseling services for the bus driver.

She is recovering from minor injuries.