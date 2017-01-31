Affidavit reveals more details on Midwest City’s first ever triple homicide

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – An arrest warrant reveals more details regarding Midwest City’s first ever triple homicide.

The homicide was reported around 8:45 p.m. Saturday at a house in the 500 block of E. Babb.

Police said a 911 caller told them “something bad” happened at the house.

Upon arrival, they reportedly found three men dead inside.

All three victims had been shot to death.

A woman, who was reportedly inside the home at the time of the triple-homicide, told police that the man responsible for the murders is her boyfriend, 42-year-old Romon Pugh.

The woman told police that she was inside the home with her 10-year-old daughter when the shooting occurred.

According to the arrest warrant, Pugh had invited three of his friends to the house that night.

The friends were identified as 51-year-old Terrence Jackson, 39-year-old Donielle Gregory and 39-year-old Darrel Barksdale Jr.

Pugh and the three men were drinking vodka, smoking marijuana and talking for most of the evening, the arrest affidavit states.

The woman and her daughter were in a different room of the house while the four men talked in the living room.

Around 8:45 p.m., the woman said she heard multiple gunshots coming from the living room.

The woman said she grabbed her daughter and escaped through a window.

The woman told police that as she was getting in her car to leave, Pugh walked out of the house and went up to the driver’s side of the car.

She was scared Pugh was going to shoot her, an arrest affidavit states.

The woman said Pugh was whispering and talking really quiet.

She told police that she thought he said “I’m gone.”

The woman then left the scene and called her mother, who then called police.

“It’s just a sad situation when you have three lives that were lost and everything seemed to be fine and then all of a sudden gunshots erupt and we have three dead inside the home,” said Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes.

Pugh is a convicted felon who has done time for shooting with intent to kill, gun possession and cocaine possession.

He was charged with first-degree murder in 1997 but was acquitted by a jury.

Police said Pugh is armed, dangerous and a threat to society.

Police believe the murder suspect is in the metro area.

“He’s killed three people and we don’t know if he’s going to be violent in society with the public, with someone who would approach him or law enforcement,” Clabes said. “So we’re going to tell our men and women in blue to be careful if they come in contact with Mr. Pugh.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact police or call 911.

He is now facing three counts of first-degree murder.