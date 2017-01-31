× Arrest affidavit reveals possible motive behind Del City double murder

DEL CITY, Okla. – An arrest warrant for the man accused of the murders of two people inside a Del City business may provide some clues as to a possible motive.

On Jan. 23, officers with the Del City Police Department were called to the Laundry Station after a customer stumbled upon a gruesome scene.

“It looks like a robbery. Two victims on the floor. I just walked in,” the witness told dispatchers.

When authorities arrived at the business, they discovered the bodies of 60-year-old Russ Roberts and Nekia Jackson.

Investigators said Nekia was working as the day manager at the Laundry Station when the suspect likely tried to rob her.

“I always was uneasy with her, because she opens, and it would be dark, and it would be like six and she was punctual. And, she had a couple of times she would come to work and stuff would be broken and windows cracked, and they don’t keep money in here,” Horace Jackson, Nekia’s father, told NewsChannel 4.

Police said she was being robbed at gunpoint when Roberts, who was a customer at the business, tried to help her.

“Altercation occurred inside the drop office there. The customer that was inside attempted to assist her to help her out, and both of them were shot in the process,” said Captain Ted Kleber, with the Del City Police Department.

Authorities poured over surveillance video from the business in order to find a link to the suspect.

According to the arrest warrant, detectives reviewed the footage and saw a suspect carrying a white plastic bag walks into the business’ ‘drop off station’ before running around the counter and attacking Jackson.

“While the suspect is fighting with Jackson, Russ Roberts who was inside the main store washing his clothes, comes in and attempts to grab the suspect off of Jackson. During this altercation, Roberts is shot multiple time(s) and drops to the floor. The suspect then turns his attention back to Jackson and shots her multiple times. The suspect then grabs a green bank bag and store cash and exits the Laundry station leaving behind the white trash bag on the counter top,” the warrant reads.

While interviewing other employees at the business, one employee told police that Roshaun Jones was angry that one of his friends had been fired from the Laundry Station by Nekia Jackson.

The employee went on to say that Jones allegedly said that “maybe he should rob this place” in retaliation.

Investigators continued looking into the clothing that was inside the plastic bag and was able to link several of the items to Jones.

The affidavit claims that a memorial shirt for “Pearhead” was found in the bag, which references Jones’ family member whose nickname was ‘Pearhead.’

Also, investigators found a red medium-sized Sims Boxing Academy shirt and contacted the gym’s owner. The owner said the suspect’s footwork in the video was that of a trained fighter and that there had only been 20 of those shirts made.

“[The owner] said one of the five adults he gave a medium size shirt to was Roshaun Jones,” the affidavit reads.

On Friday, authorities arrested Roshaun Jones on two counts of first-degree murder.