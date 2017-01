HARRAH, Okla. – Crews are responding to a house fire near Harrah.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. Tuesday near S.E. 54th and Pottawatomie Road.

Crews said there’s no word on what caused the fire at this time.

There are a few pets reportedly being treated on scene.

The fire danger is expected to be high the next few days across Oklahoma.

Fire Danger Extreme Today will ease back with weather changes later in the week. Tracking. Mike Morgan KFOR-TV pic.twitter.com/A4xrHw5veH — KFOR (@kfor) January 30, 2017

