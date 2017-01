Fire danger will remain a concern this week.

Highs today will climb 20 degrees above normal in the 60s and 70s under sunny skies.

Winds will be variable as a weak front moves through and stalls out overnight.

Lows tonight will be cooler in the 30s and 40s under mostly clear skies.

Highs tomorrow will be colder in the 40s and 50s under partly cloudy skies.

A strong northeasterly wind will create an extremely high fire danger.