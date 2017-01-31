× Lawmakers, educators discuss strengthening special education system in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Lawmakers and educators gathered for a hearing on Tuesday to discuss what can be done to strengthen the special education system in Oklahoma.

Special education is a topic near and dear to the heart of state representative Bobby Cleveland, which is why he organized a hearing for educators all across the state to discuss how the system can grow.

If something is affecting a child’s ability to learn, experts said early intervention is key.

That’s something Cleveland believes is important to strengthening the system and was at the center of Tuesday’s hearing.