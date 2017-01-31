“No one should have to go through this kind of pain,” Family mourns deaths of mother, son 48 hours apart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A family is mourning the loss of their loved one killed in a motorcycle crash.

Ryan Samson died at I-35 and Wilshire Saturday afternoon.

He was only 27.

Less than 48 hours later, his mother died after she went into cardiac arrest.

Stephanie Samson was 46.

“No one should have to go through this kind of pain,” daughter Elizabeth Benge said.

It’s almost too much at times for Elizabeth and her brother, Zachary Samson.

A Go Fund Me page helped Zachary fly to Oklahoma City from Seattle.

He and Elizabeth think about how this all started.

Around 1:00 p.m. Saturday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Ryan was going fast on I-35.

He was on his motorcycle and appeared to be racing with the driver of a car.

Witnesses told troopers that Ryan tried to make a lane change, lost control, and struck another vehicle.

He died at the scene.

“I couldn’t breathe. I still can’t breathe,” Benge said.

Ryan’s family wants to know, was this road rage or just a terrible accident?

They say the other driver racing never stopped.

“I just don`t know who has the heart to stop for someone, see them helpless, bleeding to death, not moving and just drive off?” Zachary Samson said.

“Something happened. We just don’t know what,” Benge said.

Funeral services for both Ryan and Stephanie will be held Friday at Church of the Harvest in Edmond.

More than $4,000 has already been raised to help cover the funeral expenses through a Go Fund Me campaign.