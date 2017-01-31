Oklahoma City police trying to identify male victim of Peeping Tom

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are trying to identify a man who was reportedly the victim of a Peeping Tom.

In November 2016, Kentrell Brown, 32, was arrested on Peeping Tom charges after a witness reportedly saw him looking through a window.

After he was arrested, police recovered a video camera from Brown’s vehicle.

On that video camera, officials say they discovered numerous people had been videotaped without their permission.

According to Oklahoma City police, most of the victims were females and were nude when the video was taken.

One of the victims of the Peeping Tom was a man on crutches.

Police released a still-picture of the victim Tuesday morning, hoping someone would be able to identify him.

Authorities hope that identifying the male victim will help lead them to identifying some of the other victims who were recorded.

Officials say that although you can’t see it from the pictures they released, the male victim also had a brace on his left knee.

Due to the sensitive nature of the images on the camera recovered from Brown’s vehicle, authorities do not plan to release any additional pictures or videos.

“We believe Mr. Brown possibly shot the videos in 2015 in far north OKC in an area bounded by N. Kelley to Pennsylvania and Memorial Rd. to NW 194th,” officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department said in a Facebook post.

If you can identify the male victim in the picture above or if you believe that you may have been victimized by Brown, police ask you to call the Oklahoma City Police Sex Crimes Unit at (405)316-4761.