Oklahoma City police trying to identify videotaped victims of ‘Peeping Tom’

OKLAHOMA CITY - “It’s frightening. It’s a big invasion of privacy. I mean, you don’t feel safe.”

It’s a comfort level that was taken away from a resident of Fountain Lake Apartments.

Back in November of 2016, police got a call about a man hiding in bushes and peeking inside windows in the complex.

When police went to check it out, they said 32-year-old Kentrell Brown was in the breezeway.

According to court documents, his shoes had mud on them and his shoe pattern matched many found outside the apartment.

A short time later, police located his vehicle, finding a gun and video camera inside.

“This man had been going around and videotaping people outside their homes, outside their apartments. They were in various stages of undress. Some of them were completely nude,” said Gary Knight with OKCPD.

Among the nude videos of women was the image of a man.

He is not a suspect but police want to talk to him.

“This is someone we hope, if we can identify him, maybe, we can identify the rest of the people in the videos,” Knight said.

Police said the man was using crutches in the video and may have a brace on his left knee.

Investigators said they believe the videos were shot in 2015 in far north Oklahoma City.

They are hoping to identify as many victims as possible.

"We are just hoping that anyone who may think that someone was watching them or may have seen someone run from a window, we want to hear from them."

According to police reports, when Brown was arrested, he told officers he worked at a funeral home.

Brown was listed as a funeral director and embalmer at two metro funeral homes.

If you believe you may have been victimized by Brown, call the Oklahoma City Sex Crimes Unit at 405-316-4761.