× One victim injured in double-shooting in N.W. Oklahoma City passes away due to injuries

OKLAHOMA CITY – One of the men injured in a double-shooting in northwest Oklahoma City earlier this month has passed away.

Around 5:41 a.m. on Jan. 20, police say two men were inside the home in the 1100 block of N.W. 47th St. when they heard a knock at the front door.

Moments later, an unknown suspect fired through the front door, striking the two men.

One of the men was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the back.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

On Jan. 30, police were notified that one of the victims, Jose L. Gallegos, had passed away due to the injuries he sustained during the shooting.

Right now, no arrests have been made.

Police say detectives are still working to develop leads.

If you have any information, call the homicide tip-line at (405)-297-1200.