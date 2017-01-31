“Outrageous!” Woman calls police to report her drug dealer’s price hike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman in Australia called police demanding they investigate her drug dealer's sudden price hike.

The woman was offended when her dealer asked for more money than usual for her marijuana purchase.

Officers with the Northern Territory Police, Fire, and Emergency Services say it tops their list of most bizarre calls.

When they asked the woman for more information, she hung up.

What a shame, considering officers would gladly investigate!

Officers turned to Facebook to share the woman's marijuana price gouging claims, "If you know a drug dealer who is ripping you off, give us a call, we’d love to help."