Person associated with Poteet Theatre under investigation for lewd acts with children

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former employee of Poteet Theatre is currently being investigated by Oklahoma City police.

Several police reports have been filed indicating lewd acts with a child.

Poteet Theatre is a community theater associated with St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City.

The church sent a letter to parents last Friday telling them they fired the employee immediately last week after learning he had violated his employment agreement.

The church told parents, before the allegations came to light, no reports of criminal sexual activity were reported to the church.

They also tell the parents they are actively searching for counseling services to provide to the theater community.

The employee has not been arrested or charged at this time.