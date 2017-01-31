× President Donald Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON D.C. – President Donald Trump announced Tuesday evening his pick for Supreme Court Justice is Judge Neil Gorsuch.

This has been the open spot on the Supreme Court since Justice Antonin Scalia died back in February 2016.

Former President Barack Obama had nominated Judge Merrick Garland to fill Scalia’s position in March 2016.

However, the Republicans blocked hearings and a vote on it, meaning the next President would be responsible in filling the job.

Gorsuch, 49, graduated from Columbia, Harvard, and Oxford.

“I am honored, and I am humbled,” said Gorsuch.