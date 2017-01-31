Royals catcher Salvador Perez surprises son in video that will melt your heart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There’s a reason Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has more than half a million Instagram followers, and it’s because of videos like the one he posted on Tuesday.

The heartwarming clip shows his son, Salvador Jr., opening a door and instantly gasping “Is that you?” as he takes a few steps toward his father.

Then, just as the word “papa” begins to leave his lips, he leaps into his father’s arms and the tears start to flow.

The 26-year-old hugs his son tight for a few minutes then puts Salvador Jr. down so the boy can check out some awesome new toys lying on the floor.

Salvador Jr. doesn’t appear to be too interested in the toys because he jumps right back into his father’s arms for another giant hug.

“I love you son with all my life !!! These are the things of life that are priceless,” wrote Perez – who is know by friends and fans as Salvy – in the Instagram caption.

😭😭😭😭 😍😍😍😍 te amo hijo con toda mi vida !!! Estas son las cosas de la vida q no tienen precio ese PAPA i love #hijomio #salvadorjr good morning people 🙏🏼😇 A video posted by Salvador Perez (@salvadorp13) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:01am PST

