Sooner Softball Team Tops Preseason Polls

The University of Oklahoma softball team is a unanimous number one in both major preseason polls released on Tuesday, January 31.

The reigning national champions got every first place vote in both the National Fastpitch Coaches Association/USA Today poll, as well as the ESPN/USA Softball poll.

The Sooners collected all 32 first place votes in the NFCA poll and all 20 in the ESPN poll.

Oklahoma won its third national championship last season with a young team that featured all freshmen and sophomores in the infield.

Here is the complete ESPN/USA Softball poll:

 

Rank Team 2016 Record Points Final 2016 Ranking
1. Oklahoma (20) 57-8 500 1
2. Auburn 58-12 462 2
3. Florida 56-7 436 8
4. Florida State 55-10 429 3
5. LSU 52-18 401 4
6. Michigan 52-7 398 5
7. Alabama 51-14 394 7
8. UCLA 40-16-1 338 9
9. Oregon 48-10 299 11
10. Georgia 46-20 289 6
11. Louisiana-Lafayette 46-9 278 14
12. Arizona 40-21 273 15
13. Washington 39-15 269 13
14. Minnesota 43-14 227 19
15. Tennessee 43-16 213 18
16. James Madison 50-6 211 10
17. Utah 36-21 178 16
18. Texas A&M 39-20 171 20
19. Missouri 42-16 155 12
20. Kentucky 46-14 138 17
21. Baylor 45-14 122 21
22. Notre Dame 43-13 80 25
23. Florida Atlantic 51-9 58 23
T24 California 33-24-1 25 RV
T24 South Florida 45-16 25 RV

 

Here is the complete NFCA/USA Today poll:

1 Oklahoma (32) 800 57-8 1
2 Auburn 745 58-12 2
3 Florida State 683 55-10 4
t4 Florida 671 56-7 8
t4 LSU 671 52-18 3
6 Michigan 655 52-7 5
7 Alabama 633 51-14 6
8 UCLA 534 40-16-1 9
9 Oregon 484 48-10 10
10 Arizona 466 40-21 14
11 Louisiana-Lafayette 444 46-9 12
12 Georgia 435 46-20 7
13 Washington 430 39-15 13
14 James Madison 418 50-6 11
15 Tennessee 331 43-16 17
16 Minnesota 295 43-14 20
17 Missouri 271 42-16 15
18 Utah 266 36-21 16
19 Texas A&M 258 39-20 19
20 Kentucky 250 46-14 18
21 Baylor 171 45-14 21
22 Notre Dame 121 43-13 23
23 Florida Atlantic 87 51-9 24
24 Fresno State 65 42-12-1 22
25 USF 47 45-16 25

 