Sooner Softball Team Tops Preseason Polls
The University of Oklahoma softball team is a unanimous number one in both major preseason polls released on Tuesday, January 31.
The reigning national champions got every first place vote in both the National Fastpitch Coaches Association/USA Today poll, as well as the ESPN/USA Softball poll.
The Sooners collected all 32 first place votes in the NFCA poll and all 20 in the ESPN poll.
Oklahoma won its third national championship last season with a young team that featured all freshmen and sophomores in the infield.
Here is the complete ESPN/USA Softball poll:
|Rank
|Team
|2016 Record
|Points
|Final 2016 Ranking
|1.
|Oklahoma (20)
|57-8
|500
|1
|2.
|Auburn
|58-12
|462
|2
|3.
|Florida
|56-7
|436
|8
|4.
|Florida State
|55-10
|429
|3
|5.
|LSU
|52-18
|401
|4
|6.
|Michigan
|52-7
|398
|5
|7.
|Alabama
|51-14
|394
|7
|8.
|UCLA
|40-16-1
|338
|9
|9.
|Oregon
|48-10
|299
|11
|10.
|Georgia
|46-20
|289
|6
|11.
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|46-9
|278
|14
|12.
|Arizona
|40-21
|273
|15
|13.
|Washington
|39-15
|269
|13
|14.
|Minnesota
|43-14
|227
|19
|15.
|Tennessee
|43-16
|213
|18
|16.
|James Madison
|50-6
|211
|10
|17.
|Utah
|36-21
|178
|16
|18.
|Texas A&M
|39-20
|171
|20
|19.
|Missouri
|42-16
|155
|12
|20.
|Kentucky
|46-14
|138
|17
|21.
|Baylor
|45-14
|122
|21
|22.
|Notre Dame
|43-13
|80
|25
|23.
|Florida Atlantic
|51-9
|58
|23
|T24
|California
|33-24-1
|25
|RV
|T24
|South Florida
|45-16
|25
|RV
Here is the complete NFCA/USA Today poll:
|1
|Oklahoma (32)
|800
|57-8
|1
|2
|Auburn
|745
|58-12
|2
|3
|Florida State
|683
|55-10
|4
|t4
|Florida
|671
|56-7
|8
|t4
|LSU
|671
|52-18
|3
|6
|Michigan
|655
|52-7
|5
|7
|Alabama
|633
|51-14
|6
|8
|UCLA
|534
|40-16-1
|9
|9
|Oregon
|484
|48-10
|10
|10
|Arizona
|466
|40-21
|14
|11
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|444
|46-9
|12
|12
|Georgia
|435
|46-20
|7
|13
|Washington
|430
|39-15
|13
|14
|James Madison
|418
|50-6
|11
|15
|Tennessee
|331
|43-16
|17
|16
|Minnesota
|295
|43-14
|20
|17
|Missouri
|271
|42-16
|15
|18
|Utah
|266
|36-21
|16
|19
|Texas A&M
|258
|39-20
|19
|20
|Kentucky
|250
|46-14
|18
|21
|Baylor
|171
|45-14
|21
|22
|Notre Dame
|121
|43-13
|23
|23
|Florida Atlantic
|87
|51-9
|24
|24
|Fresno State
|65
|42-12-1
|22
|25
|USF
|47
|45-16
|25