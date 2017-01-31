× Sooner Softball Team Tops Preseason Polls

The University of Oklahoma softball team is a unanimous number one in both major preseason polls released on Tuesday, January 31.

The reigning national champions got every first place vote in both the National Fastpitch Coaches Association/USA Today poll, as well as the ESPN/USA Softball poll.

The Sooners collected all 32 first place votes in the NFCA poll and all 20 in the ESPN poll.

Oklahoma won its third national championship last season with a young team that featured all freshmen and sophomores in the infield.

Here is the complete ESPN/USA Softball poll:

Rank Team 2016 Record Points Final 2016 Ranking 1. Oklahoma (20) 57-8 500 1 2. Auburn 58-12 462 2 3. Florida 56-7 436 8 4. Florida State 55-10 429 3 5. LSU 52-18 401 4 6. Michigan 52-7 398 5 7. Alabama 51-14 394 7 8. UCLA 40-16-1 338 9 9. Oregon 48-10 299 11 10. Georgia 46-20 289 6 11. Louisiana-Lafayette 46-9 278 14 12. Arizona 40-21 273 15 13. Washington 39-15 269 13 14. Minnesota 43-14 227 19 15. Tennessee 43-16 213 18 16. James Madison 50-6 211 10 17. Utah 36-21 178 16 18. Texas A&M 39-20 171 20 19. Missouri 42-16 155 12 20. Kentucky 46-14 138 17 21. Baylor 45-14 122 21 22. Notre Dame 43-13 80 25 23. Florida Atlantic 51-9 58 23 T24 California 33-24-1 25 RV T24 South Florida 45-16 25 RV

