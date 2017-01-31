Stillwater police warning parents about edible marijuana candy

STILLWATER, Okla. – An Oklahoma police department is warning parents to be on the look out for illegal items that may end up in the wrong hands.

Over the past six months, police in Stillwater say they have found several marijuana edibles that look like candy.

Following the legalization of recreational marijuana in other states, Oklahoma authorities say they have seen an increase in edibles being discovered across the state.

The items usually resemble commercially produced candy like chocolate bars, cookies and gummies.

In November, the Stillwater Police Department discovered edibles that looked like Sweet Tart type candy and red gummies in the possession of a 13-year-old. A lab result confirmed the candy contained THC.

Now, the police department is reminding parents that marijuana edibles are accessible in the community and may get in the hands of their children