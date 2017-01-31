Three Oklahoma teens arrested for allegedly threatening school officials on Facebook Live

STILLWATER, Okla. – Three Oklahoma teenagers were arrested after they allegedly recorded themselves threatening school officials on Facebook Live.

On Monday, Jan. 30, police in Stillwater were alerted to threats posted to Facebook by three juveniles, ages 15 and 16.

Officials say the videos showed the teens threatening school administrators and a school resource officer.

In one of the videos, police said one of the juveniles appeared to be holding a handgun.

The teens, who haven’t been identified, were arrested for threats and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

No other information has been released at this time.