Thunder Rally, Then Spurs Respond to Beat OKC

The Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from an 18-point deficit to take the lead against San Antonio Spurs, before the Spurs took control in the fourth quarter to win 108-94 on Tuesday night at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The Thunder were down 14 after the first quarter and by 10 at halftime before San Antonio appeared to take over, taking a 64-46 lead.

OKC responded with a 25-4 run, taking the lead on a layup by Russell Westbrook to make it 69-68 Thunder.

The Spurs responded, leading by four after the third quarter, and taking command early in the fourth quarter to win easily.

Westbrook had 27 points, 14 assists and 6 rebounds to lead the Thunder, with four other OKC players in double figures.

Steven Adams had 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Victor Oladipo scored 15 points.

Domantas Sabonis added 13 and Anthony Morrow 11.

OKC shot just 35 percent from the field for the game.

The Spurs were led by Kawhi Leonard, who had 36 points, while LaMarcus Aldridge added 25 points.

The Thunder dropped to 28-21 on the season, and finished their road-heavy month of January with a 7-8 record.

OKC hosts Chicago on Wednesday night at 8:30 pm at Chesapeake Arena.

The Thunder play nine of their next 11 games at home.