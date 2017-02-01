Beyonce announces that she is pregnant with TWINS

HOLLYWOOD — Beyonce is having twins!

The singer/actress made the announcement on her Instagram account Wednesday.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters” she wrote.

Beyonce, 35, is married to Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and they have a 5-year-old daughter together named Blue Ivy.

She revealed her first pregnancy at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards by stripping off her blazer at the end of her performance to show off her baby bump.

Since then, the Internet and entertainment media has been obsessed with searching for clues to her next pregnancy.