× Bulls Blowout Thunder in Return to OKC

The Oklahoma City Thunder tipped off a month heavy with home games by getting blown out by the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, losing 128-100 at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

OKC will play nine of their 11 games in the month of February at home, but the loss to the Bulls is the third straight for the Thunder after Enes Kanter suffered a broken right forearm.

The lead changed hands many times in the first half before Chicago took an 8-point halftime lead.

The Bulls then took command with a 24-4 run in the third quarter and cruised to the win.

Russell Westbrook led OKC with 28 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds, but only two other Thunder players were in double figure scoring.

Jerami Grant had 15 points and Victor Oladipo had 12, but the Thunder shot just 38 percent from the field for the game.

The Bulls shot 61 percent from the field and had six players in double figure scoring.

Jimmy Butler paced Chicago with 28 points.

OKC has lost three in a row and falls to 28-22 on the season.

The Thunder will be home on Friday night to host Memphis at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.