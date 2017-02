× Crews respond to cut gas line in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City fire crews say no evacuations were necessary after a gas line was cut in the northwest metro.

Shortly before 5 p.m., emergency crews were called to an area near Northwest Expressway and May Ave. after a construction crew cut a gas line.

Initially, crews thought they may need to evacuate some nearby Tiffany Apartments, but those buildings turned out to be vacant.