“He has very high morals and values,” Paralympic athlete helps students face challenges

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Who of us has never made a mistake?

Maybe we’ve even found ourselves in need of motivation, and sometimes in need of a second chance.

The kids at Shawnee’s Jim Thorpe Academy have found a friend with high profile credentials.

He’s a guy willing to help them make it through those tough teenage years.

Roderick Green helps them build their body strength and character.

This Paralympic athlete was a scholarship basketball player at Oklahoma Christian and a man who faced obstacles head on, including the loss of his leg when he was 2-years-old.

“I love seeing people who feel like they can’t make it and you’re just pushing them and showing them they can,” says Green.

Principal Debbie Watson says, “He has very high morals and values. He lives it. Breathes it. Models it. Expects it. When he says ‘Run, they say ‘How high?'”

Green grew up in a family of 13, and in a rough neighborhood.

He knows adversity and helps students facing their own challenges, even giving up a once-in-a-lifetime trip to be with the kids.

“No matter what you do in life, you can’t read it unless you have other people to help you.”

Pay it 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.