Infant’s remains found inside cardboard box hidden in refrigerator

OZARK, Ark. – Two women were arrested after the remains of an infant were found in an Ozark home.

The Ozark Police Department says that a female inmate at the Franklin County Detention Center was taken to the hospital for abdominal pain.

While she was being examined, 38-year-old Mary Williams told the medical staff that she had recently given birth and disposed of the infant.

During the investigation, police learned that the baby was born between Jan. 19 and Jan. 23.

Authorities eventually searched Williams’ home and found the remains of the infant in a cardboard box in the refrigerator.

Police arrested Williams and 64-year-old Vickie Falconio on felony charges of concealing a birth and abuse of a corpse.

The remains were sent for an autopsy.