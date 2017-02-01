It’s back to winter reality; Wednesday a transition day to colder temps

After 2 days of 70 degree weather, it’s back to winter reality.

Thankfully, today will be a transition day to the colder temperatures tomorrow.

Highs today will range from the 40s in northwestern Oklahoma to the 60s in southeastern Oklahoma.

A strong northeasterly wind will increase our fire danger.

Lows tonight will drop to the 20s and 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Highs tomorrow will be 10-15 degrees below normal in the upper 30s and 40s under cloudy skies.

Highs Friday will reach the 40s with a light easterly wind.

Patchy drizzle and light rain will move through our state Saturday.

While the moisture is appreciated, it’s not enough to help out with the fire danger or the drought.

Highs will jump back to the 70s for Monday and Tuesday before another massive cool-down moves in on Wednesday.

Stay tuned for updates!