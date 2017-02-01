National Signing Day Produces Future Sooners, Cowboys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday was national letter of intent signing day for high school football players.

Oklahoma signed a class that's ranked in the top 10 in the nation, inking 27 players from nine states, including six from the state of Oklahoma.

Oklahoma State signed a class that's ranked in the top 40 in the nation, signing 22 players from eight states and Canada, with four from the state of Oklahoma.

OU head coach Bob Stoops and OSU head coach Mike Gundy both addressed the media to talk about their signing classes.