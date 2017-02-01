Officials: Oklahoma inmate’s escape attempt backfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. – An inmate attempted to escape from the Logan County Jail using the ceiling.

It was a normal day at the Logan County Jail, but then a detention officer made an unusual observation.

"On the 27th, inside our jail, one of the detention officers saw an inmate leaving an inmate restroom. The officer noticed that this inmate had blood on his forehead and on his wrist,” said Detective Greg Valencia with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Inside the bathroom, the officer noticed a ceiling tile that appeared to have fallen or been torn down.

“He claimed, while he was in the restroom, the ceiling just caved in on him,” Valencia said.

Instead, officials said Travion Romance Barber was trying to escape but his plan back fired.

"The jail is secured better than that. The only access that he would have had crawling through the crawl space in that area would have been to other areas of the jail,” Valencia said.

Barber was recently sentenced to two years in prison for a false impersonation charge, and he’s served time in the past for other charges, including burglary.

Barber’s escape attempt is a first for Logan County’s new facility, which has been in use for the past eight years.

"They're designed to keep people in and prevent escapes. Not to say that that doesn't happen but, in this fashion, it would be pretty difficult to do so,” Valencia said.

Barber is now facing a charge for attempting to escape and malicious injury to property.

