Oklahoma City man who showed up to hospital with gunshot wound dies from injuries

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man who showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound has died from his injuries.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, police were called to a local hospital after receiving reports of a shooting victim arriving to the emergency room.

Investigators say the shooting victim, 27-year-old Georgio Harris, had been shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 7000 block of S. Walker.

Harris was then driven by a private vehicle to the hospital, police say.

On Jan 31, police were notified Harris had succumbed to his injuries.

At this time, no suspect is in custody.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding Harris’ murder call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.