Oklahoma man allegedly attempts to escape from jail after receiving prison sentence

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man allegedly tried to escape from jail last week after he was sentenced to two years in prison.

Last Friday, investigators learned an inmate at the Logan County Jail had been injured.

According to the Guthrie News Page, while detectives were investigating how the inmate, 26-year-old Travion Barber, was injured, they found blood about seven feet up on a wall in the trustee hallway.

Detectives told the Guthrie News Page that near the blood on the wall, they found some bars in the ceiling had been bent.

“The only other reason to have the bent channels is if someone was attempting to get above the ceiling and then fell trying to grab anything while falling and then bending the channels on the way down,” Detective Tom Kutay told the Guthrie News Page.

Barber had just been sentenced to serve two years in prison a few days before his alleged attempted escape.

The 26-year-old has a lengthy list of guilty verdicts, including second degree burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, falsely impersonating another, and assault and battery.

He is now facing additional charges for attempting to escape.