× Police looking for missing 74-year-old Oklahoma man

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 74-year-old Hispanic male Wednesday afternoon.

Herberto Valle-Lune was last seen wearing a brown zipper sweater and blue jeans.

Officials say he walked away from OU Medical Center.

He has gray hair, is 5’10”, and weighs 190lbs.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the OU Police Department at 405-325-1911.