× Oklahoma County Sheriff John Whetsel to retire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma County Sheriff John Whetsel has decided to retire.

KFOR has confirmed Sheriff Whetsel is retiring after coming under investigation for an audit that alleged financial mismanagement.

Whetsel, 67, has been sheriff of Oklahoma County for 20 years.

He was re-elected to the position in Nov. 2016.

The Oklahoma County Commissioners voted to continue investigating the sheriff after his tight re-election bid.

Whetsel maintains he simply made errors – nothing illegal – when he chose not to pay a medical provider, even though his office had the funds.

The provider sued Oklahoma County, and a judge awarded the provider $3.3 million.

Taxpayers will foot the bill.

Whetsel also spent approximately $900,000 on vehicles when other financial obligations were not being met, according to the audit.

“As to the audit, let me emphatically say there was no money missing,” Whetsel told the Board of Commissioners in a statement that included an apology. “There were no funds embezzled. And, there was no money spent unlawfully. Every decision made by me or the leadership of the sheriff’s office was made in an effort to best serve our county.”

Attempts to suspend the sheriff failed.

“I didn’t think it rose to the level of a suspension or a removal or an ouster petition,” said Commissioner Ray Vaughn, who voted for the investigation. “What we need to do is complete the investigation that’s already ongoing.”

In Nov. 2016, District Attorney David Prater said an investigation into the sheriff would begin in Jan. 2017.

Today, news spread that Whetsel has decided to retire.

The effective date is expected to be at the end of February.

The sheriff’s office is expected to release a statement regarding the matter later Wednesday afternoon.