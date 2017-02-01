State representative says large class sizes should equal more money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - State Representative Toss Russ has filed HB 1415, which would require districts to pay teachers more money for larger class sizes.

Districts would have to pay teachers $1,000 extra per year per student over the cap.

Right now, the cap is 20 students per class for grades K-6.

The Moore superintendent said, if the bill was signed into law, it could potentially cost them close to $2 million.

It's money he said his district simply does not have.

Russ said his bill would set a limit of $5,000 per teacher per year.

And, he said he had exemptions built into the bill.