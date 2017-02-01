× Substitute teacher arrested after allegedly exposing herself to students while performing a cartwheel

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – Authorities in Pawhuska arrested a substitute teacher this week after she allegedly exposed herself to a high school class.

On Tuesday, the Pawhuska Police Department announced that a teacher was taken into custody following an incident in the choir class.

Investigators allege that the substitute teacher performed a cartwheel in class, but say she wasn’t wearing underwear.

Chief Laird, with the Pawhuska Police Department, says the incident was captured on a cell phone camera by a student.

So far, the teacher’s name has not been released.