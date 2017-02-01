University of Oklahoma marching band announces first female drum major ever

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma’s marching band, Pride of Oklahoma, announced a female will hold the 2017 Pride of Oklahoma Drum Major position for the first time ever.

Julie Siberts, a sophomore, majors in music education, and first served as a trumpet squad leader for their 2016 season, according to The Norman Transcript.

This year will be Siberts third season as a member of the marching band.

Pride of Oklahoma Director Brian Britt said:

“The Pride of Oklahoma has a long-standing history of outstanding drum majors. We are fortunate to have this exceptional rising junior continuing this tradition of exemplary student leadership next season. And yes, she is the first woman elected to do so in the 113-year history of the Pride. Boomer Sooner!”