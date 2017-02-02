4 seniors: Low-cost, discounted Internet service that won’t break the bank

OKLAHOMA CITY – Technology has changed our lives, but one out of every four U.S. households go without Internet access because they can’t afford it.

High-speed home Internet services, which costs about $40 per month on average, can push some retirees over the edge.

However, there are resources that can help you find low-cost or discounted services in your area.

EveryoneOn, a national nonprofit organization, has partnerships with Internet providers like Comcast, Cox, AT&T, T-Mobile and Mediacom. The organization can help you search for services in your area that provide high-speed Internet for about $10 a month, with no contract and no equipment fee.

You can also call them at 877-947-4321.

However, there may be a one-time setup/ equipment fee of $62 for non-income qualifiers.

If your income is low enough, you may look into the Lifeline Assistance Program, which is a federal program that provides a $9.25 monthly subsidy to help pay for broadband Internet service.

Only one benefit is available per household- either phone service or Internet.

To qualify, you need to show that your annual household income is at or below 135 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, which is $16,038 for one person or $21,627 for two. Also, you may show if you are receiving benefits like Medicaid, food stamps, SSI, public housing assistance, veterans pension or live on federally recognized Tribal lands.

To locate providers, visit the Lifeline Support website or call 888-641-8722.