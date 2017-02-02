$4,000 reward offered after family found murdered inside Washington home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - Detectives in Washington are asking for the public's help in solving a quadruple murder.

Last Friday, deputies rushed to a home near Lake Tahuya after receiving a desperate 911 call for help.

When crews arrived, they found a burning home with the bodies of 16-year-old Hunter Schaap, 16-year-old Johnathon Higgins and 37-year-old Christale Careaga inside.

The next day, 43-year-old John Careaga was found murdered in his burnt pickup truck.

"This is obviously a tragic event that affects not just the family but the entire community, someone willing to kill an entire family like this,” Det. Lt. Earl Smith told KCPQ.

Now, detectives say they are seeking any information about the family that could help them in the case.

A $4,000 reward is being offered for clues that lead to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.