Another person arrested after man found shot to death inside vehicle in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Another person has been arrested after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 6:08 p.m. Friday, police were called to reports of a shooting near N.W. 18th and Youngs Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Jason Lee Banks dead inside of a vehicle.

He appeared to have been shot to death.

Neighbors told police they heard several people yelling before the shooting.

Later that evening, police were notified that a second shooting victim, 19-year-old Martaveous Gillioms, had been brought to a local hospital.

Investigators believe that an altercation occurred between several people near N.W. 18th and Youngs that resulted in Banks and Gillioms being shot.

After he was released from the hospital, Gillioms was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of murder in the first degree.

Early Thursday morning another person was arrested in connection to Banks’ murder.

Omar Adams, 31, is believed to be connected to the homicide.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for murder in the second degree and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.