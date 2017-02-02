Big 12 Preseason Baseball Poll Released
The Big 12 baseball preseason coaches poll was released on Thursday, and TCU is the pick to win the league.
Oklahoma State was picked to finish second and Oklahoma sixth.
The season starts for the Cowboys and Sooners in two weeks.
Here is the complete poll:
2017 BIG 12 PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL
|1.
|TCU (8)*
|64
|2.
|Oklahoma State
|54
|3.
|Texas Tech
|48
|4.
|Texas
|41
|5.
|West Virginia (1)
|40
|6.
|Oklahoma
|28
|7.
|Baylor
|26
|8.
|Kansas State
|13
|9.
|Kansas
|10
*unanimous selection
First-place votes in parentheses. Coaches are not permitted to vote for own team.