× Big 12 Preseason Baseball Poll Released

The Big 12 baseball preseason coaches poll was released on Thursday, and TCU is the pick to win the league.

Oklahoma State was picked to finish second and Oklahoma sixth.

The season starts for the Cowboys and Sooners in two weeks.

Here is the complete poll:

2017 BIG 12 PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL

1. TCU (8)* 64 2. Oklahoma State 54 3. Texas Tech 48 4. Texas 41 5. West Virginia (1) 40 6. Oklahoma 28 7. Baylor 26 8. Kansas State 13 9. Kansas 10

*unanimous selection

First-place votes in parentheses. Coaches are not permitted to vote for own team.