Brr! Prepare for a chilly Thursday!

Brr! Today will be chilly with temperatures 10-20 degrees below normal in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

A strong northeasterly wind will make it feel like the 30s all day!

Clouds will increase today and tomorrow ahead of our next storm system.

Unfortunately, this system will not bring much moisture.

Patchy drizzle is possible for central and eastern Oklahoma Saturday.

Western Oklahoma may see some sunshine.

Light rain is possible Sunday with milder temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Highs will soar to the 70s for Monday and Tuesday before a front drops highs to the 40s and 50s on Wednesday.