× Christian announces bid to replace retiring Sheriff Whetsel

OKLAHOMA CITY – Former state representative Mike Christian has announced he will once again seek the county sheriff’s office, months after losing to incumbent John Whetsel in a hotly-contested election.

Whetsel announced his retirement Wednesday, as the district attorney investigates his management of county funds.

Christian, 47, wished Whetsel well at a press conference and did not attack him for his retirement, which is effective Mar. 1.

“I’m not really going to go into detail about John, because it’s a new chapter,” Christian said. “I admire anybody who wants to run for political office. It takes courage. We know it’s going to be a challenge. We look forward to the race.”

Christian, a retired state trooper, gave his address in front of leftover signs from his campaign but enters the special election in debt.

He will need to raise money once the governor sets the date of the special election, he said.

“We’ve got a beautiful city,” Christian said. “We’re on the world map, and we’ve got a jail that’s probably one of the worst jails in the country.”

The former lawmaker has long referred to the county jail as the “Tower of Terror,” a term he used regularly when calling for Whetsel to step down.

At his press conference, Christian blamed poor design, infrastructure issues and mismanagement for problems that range from black mold to inmate deaths.

“The ‘Tower of Terror’ is still there,” he said Thursday. “We have a problem in the jail.”

The Republican said he has a plan to build a new jail without raising taxes but acknowledges it will take time.

Gov. Mary Fallin will set the date of the special election, which should cost taxpayers $300,000.