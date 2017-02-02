× Cleveland County resident dies from the flu; total number of deaths stand at 11

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three more people have died from the flu virus across Oklahoma, according to health officials.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that another three people had succumbed to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths from the flu in Oklahoma to 11.

One of the patients lived in Cleveland County, while the other two lived in Kay and Wagoner counties.

So far, Tulsa County has seen the most flu activity. Health officials say 135 people have been hospitalized for the flu, and three have died from it.

Experts say 94 people in Oklahoma County have been hospitalized because of the virus, but no one has died.

Officials say 10 of the flu deaths, including the latest three, occurred in patients who were over the age of 65. The other patient was a child between the ages of 5- and 17-years-old in Rogers County.

Since Sept. 1, the department says 584 Oklahomans have been hospitalized because of the virus. Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.