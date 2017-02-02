Cubs Pitcher Jon Lester in OKC for Warren Spahn Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester is in Oklahoma City to accept the Warren Spahn Award as Major League Baseball's top left-handed pitcher.

Lester will be honored at a banquet tonight at the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

Lester helped the Cubs to their first World Series title in 108 years last season.

He was second in the National League in both wins and earned run average.

Lester was 19-5 last season with a 2.44 ERA, and had 197 strikeouts in 202.2 innings.

It's his first time to win the Spahn Award, which is named after former Oklahoma resident Warren Spahn, the Baseball Hall of Famer who won more games than any another left-handed pitcher in history.