Drug ring involving Irish Mob foiled at Oklahoma prisons

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – An elaborate plan to smuggle drugs into Oklahoma facilities was busted by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections.

“It was a very complicated scheme that they had put together and it took a lot of good detective work on our part in order to bring this down,” Mark Opgrande, with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Authorities say it started when Christian Eric Meador, an Alva prison inmate, got Jessica Bolton involved in the drug trafficking plot.

Officials believe Bolton was the one who packaged the drugs from her home and then gave them to Shareese Jackson. Jackson then allegedly hid the drugs in a body cavity.

“Shareese Jackson turned herself in ironically on a drug warrant in order to facilitate and bring this stuff into jail,” Opgrande said. “25 grams of heroin, 30 grams of marijuana plus 10 cigarettes were smuggled into the jail inside a body cavity.”

She was reportedly paid $300.

Once behind bars at the Oklahoma County Jail, the drugs were transferred to another inmate, Maria Moore, who passed it to a third inmate, Zach Millard.

“Some of the players in here are known members of the Irish Mob,” Opgrande said.

A total of eight people were allegedly involved in the smuggling.

“It took a lot of detective work pouring through surveillance video from inside the jail as well as recorded phone calls, but after a month and a half, all of the eight suspects are behind bars,” he said.

The plan was to get those drugs filtered into prisons around the state, but that never happened.

Once the plot was uncovered, the investigation led authorities to the alleged ring leader, 32-year-old Chad Back, an inmate at a Lawton prison.

And using a search warrant, detectives were also able to uncover more drugs at Bolton’s northwest Oklahoma City home.

“That investigation led us to a storage unit where we found a safe, and inside that safe we found more. We found 140 grams of meth plus 200 Xanax pills,” Opgrande said.

Two other alleged suspects, Alona Crenshaw and Matthew Henson, were caught by authorities before any of the drugs were distributed.

All suspects have been charged with drug trafficking.