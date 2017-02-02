“Everything that was taken was pretty valuable,” Thieves steal from local rap artist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are looking for three juveniles who stole from a local rap artist.

For years, Jabee Williams has been trying to inspire people and change the world with his music.

"One, I try to express love," Jabee said.

Love was not what he felt in return Thursday morning.

"I feel like, every time I feel like things are going good something bad happens to me," he said.

Jabee walked out of his friend’s home and immediately realized he had been targeted by thieves.

"Everything was on the ground, just thrown everywhere," Jabee told NewsChannel 4.

He looked inside his car to find a mess.

"I was just upset. Just mad," Jabee said.

Then more disappointment when he looked back at surveillance video.

"To see it was kids. It just messed me up," he said.

In the video you see two of them rummage through his car, while another stands guard.

After about a minute and a half they made off with debit cards, about $150 dollars in cash and his customized hat.

"I have these hats from my album and you can see them in the video putting the hat on," Jabee said.

They also got away with two of his gold necklaces.

"Everything I have I have worked hard for it. Everything that was taken was pretty valuable. At least to me," he said.

He is now hoping those who stole from him will hear his words and reflect on their actions.

"I just hope that they learn that in this life, like, there are actually people that are out working hard and would be down to help you if you need it," Jabee said.

He said he would have given him his cash if they needed it.

Jabee has filed a report and Oklahoma City Police are now investigating.