× Gov. Mary Fallin seeks disaster declaration for 10 counties following ice storm

OKLAHOMA CITY – Following an ice storm last month, Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin is seeking a disaster declaration.

On Thursday, Fallin announced that the state of Oklahoma is requesting a major disaster declaration for 10 counties that were impacted by the ice storm on Jan. 13 through Jan. 16.

If approved, the designation would deliver federal funding to assist municipalities, counties and rural electric cooperatives with infrastructure repairs, debris removal and costs associated with responding to the storm.

The declaration would cover Beaver, Beckham, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Major, Roger Mills, Texas, Woods and Woodward counties.

Officials say the ice storm caused widespread power outages in northwest Oklahoma and ice accumulations of up to 1 inch in Beaver County.

Damage assessments indicate the storm resulted in more than $22 million in infrastructure damage, debris and response costs.