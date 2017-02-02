× House GOP votes to scrap rule on gun background checks for certain customers

WASHINGTON – The Republican-controlled House is making a first effort to strengthen gun ownership under President Donald Trump.

Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives voted to roll back an Obama administration rule requiring gun background checks for Social Security recipients mentally incapable of managing their own affairs.

BREAKING: House votes to roll back Obama rule on background checks for gun ownership. — The Associated Press (@AP) February 2, 2017

The regulation was issued in the final months of President Barack Obama’s term. It’s one of a handful that congressional Republicans were rolling back, knowing they had a new ally in the White House.

The Senate is poised to scuttle an Obama rule preventing coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby streams. Senate approval will send the measure to Trump for his signature.

On guns, Obama’s rule required the Social Security Administration to forward the names of certain disabled beneficiaries for a database of individuals ineligible to purchase a firearm.