House investigation committee recommends expulsion for Rep. Kirby, reprimand for Rep. Fourkiller

OKLAHOMA CITY – A committee investigating reports of sexual misconduct at the state capitol has revealed its findings and recommendations.

Below is the committee’s release:

The bipartisan Oklahoma House of Representatives’ Special Investigation Committee released a report of its findings and recommendations Thursday following a nearly month-long investigation into the circumstances that lead to the wrongful termination settlement agreement paid to a former employee in November out of House funds.

The Investigation Committee recommended the expulsion of Rep. Dan Kirby (R-Tulsa) from the House of Representatives.

The Committee also recommended Rep. Will Fourkiller (D-Stilwell) attend sensitivity training and be prohibited from interacting with the House Page Program for one year.

Specifically, the Committee made the following recommendations regarding Kirby:

Expulsion from the House of Representatives

Loss of Committee Chairmanship

Loss of Committee appointments

Bills authored removed from consideration

Loss of privileges to a legislative assistant

Specifically, the Committee made the following recommendations regarding Fourkiller:

Attend one-on-one sensitivity training on appropriate workplace conduct

Prohibited from contact with the House Page Program for one year (though Fourkiller will still be allowed to host student pages from his district in his Capitol office.)

“This has been a difficult process, and I am thankful for the members of the Committee who participated and meticulously investigated this matter,” said Committee Chairman Josh Cockroft, R-Wanette. “This was a bipartisan effort, and every member who participated took this matter seriously and received all of the evidence with an open mind. It was a fair and thorough investigation, and the members of the Committee believe our recommendations are appropriate.”

In addition, the Committee found the House has the legal authority – and acted upon the authority – to expend operational funds to settle the wrongful termination claim brought by a former employee.

The Committee also recommended the Speaker establish a bipartisan committee of members to review and vote on any future legal settlements that may arise.

House Speaker McCall Wednesday acted upon the recommendation, going a step further by creating the bipartisan House Expenditure Oversight Committee and authorizing it to review and authorize all large capital and/or extraordinary expenditures that exceed $15,000.

The recommendations of the Committee will now be considered by the full body of the House of Representatives.

Expulsion from the House requires a two-thirds majority vote of the body, or 68 members.