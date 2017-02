× Houses evacuated after gas line hit in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Houses are being evacuated after a gas line was hit in northwest Oklahoma City.

The evacuations were reported around 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of Mellow Hill Drive, near 122nd and Meridian.

Crews on scene said the medium gas line was cut.

The evacuations in progress are reportedly preventive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.