“It’s very humbling,” A look inside the company who makes the OKC Memorial Marathon medals

OKLAHOMA CITY - We are officially under the 3 month mark until The Run to Remember!

Over 25,000 people are expected to run or walk the streets in honor of the victims of the Oklahoma City Bombing, which means thousands of medals will be handed out at the finish line.

"I don't know if I have a favorite. They have so many stories. Since 2002, MTM has designed and produced all of the medals. The significance that ties back to the Marathon and the mission of the Marathon and the Memorial it`s really, really special," said Mike Ketcherside, MTM Recognition's Vice President. "Recognition lifts the human spirit. We help, recognize and reward individuals that are achieving things. The Marathon certainly does that. "

The company has been involved when only about 5,000 attended the race, and now with over 25,000 people, there will be much more responsibility on the company.

"We try to create things that people aren't going to put in the attic," said Creative Director Jeff Weis. "It's important for us to do something meaningful."

Employees with the company say making the medals come with an emotional side as well.

"We are proud to be a part of that, of knowing that we did something that was going to be a memento of a memorable experience for them forever," said Communications Director Donna Lamprecht.

"Having run the Memorial Marathon so many times, I`ve seen first-hand how emotional it is and how we can give back," said Ketcherside.

The design of the medals can incorporate many things such as lapel pins and commemorative items, including granite from the building.

"We came up with this design - a badge that would include all of the first responders," said Weis.

"To be able to work on these pieces knowing the history of what these pieces represent. It's very humbling," said Haskell Ross who helps make the medals.

The company donates their proceeds back to the Memorial.

And the employees know what they do is a part of history.

"The connection that we have and the partnership to give back. Whether it`s the medals whether it`s the things we are doing for the Museum. It`s a celebration of life," said Ketcherside.